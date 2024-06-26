Jason Manford is looking forward to bringing “a little chaos” to ‘Morning Live’ as he prepares to become its latest co-host.

Jason Manford is looking forward to bringing ‘a little chaos’ to ‘Morning Live’ as he prepares to become its latest co-host

The 43-year-old comic, renowned for his saucy stand-up routines, has been announced as a new addition to the presenting line-up of the popular BBC One breakfast show, with his debut set for Friday. (28.06.24)

He said: “I’m delighted to have been asked to guest co-host ‘Morning Live’ this week.

“I always love supporting a Manchester-based show and every time I’ve been on as a guest, the team have always been a real pleasure to work with.

“I’m looking forward to bringing a little chaos to the sofa once we go live!”

Executive editor of ‘Morning Live’ Emma Morris said about the new signing: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Jason to the ‘Morning Live’ team in the coming weeks.

“He is already a good friend of the show and it goes without saying he’s an incredibly entertaining and experienced presenter.

“I just know our audience is going to love him!”

Jason will be sharing the sofa with Gaby Roslin, 59, on Friday and is also set to appear on the show on 3 July, when he will team up with 40-year-old actress and ‘Countryfile’ presenter Helen Skelton.

The comic is joining the likes of ‘Morning Live’ regulars Gethin Jones, 46, Michelle Ackerley, 39, and 46-year-old Rav Wilding.

‘Morning Live’ launched during the Covid lockdowns in 2020 and has grown to become a staple of daytime TV, attracting up to 1.4 million viewers a day, with an average audience of 1.2 million.

Alongside his stand-up, Jason has fronted shows including ‘The One Show’, as well as ‘Children in Need’ and ‘Unbeatable’.

Jason’s stint on ‘The One Show’ came for four months in 2010 alongside the show’s 47-year-old regular co-host Alex Jones.

But the twice married father-of-six left as he wanted to concentrate on his family and other commitments at the time.