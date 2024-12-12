Jason Merrells is returning to 'Waterloo Road' for the next series.

Jason Merrells as Jack Rimmer in Waterloo Road

The actor was part of the BBC show's original cast as head teacher Jack Rimmer when it launched in 2006 before leaving after three series and 27 episodes, and he'll be making a guest appearance in the new season in February 2025.

He said in a statement: "I left the OG series of 'Waterloo Road' ... with very fond memories of building a character in such a great ensemble and with such an important story.

"When I saw the renewed interest from another generation - who weren’t born when we made the original - I was heartened and surprised.

"Jack Rimmer was probably my favourite long running character I’ve played on television, and going back for this new incarnation to tell this story of who Jack has become over the intervening years has been an absolute pleasure.

"It’s a different building, but the same ethos, drama, humour and integrity are still in place, it felt like coming home.”

The former 'Casualty' star's character hasn't been seen since resigning from the school to take a head teacher role in Dubai.

In the upcoming sreies, he will be back as a counsellor, having left education.

Jack will be back to help new head Dame Stella Drake (Lindsey Coulsen) as she tries to find her feet during her first few weeks at the school.

Cameron Roach - founder of Rope Ladder Fiction and executive producer for 'Waterloo Road' - added: "The very possibility of Jason reviving the character of Jack Rimmer, has always excited our writing team, to see it happen has been explosive.

"We know how much the OG fans will love the reappearance of Jack, but for the new era it brings incredible story twists that fans new and old will enjoy.

"The cast and crew have loved Jason's return to the show and we know the audience will too.'

All episodes of 'Waterloo Road' are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.