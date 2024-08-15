Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his new pub will open next week, as he reassured those who don't receive the A-Level results they want not to "worry".

Jeremy Clarkson reassures A-Level students as he reveals when his new pub will open

The 'Clarkson's Farm' star continued his annual tradition of reassuring teenagers on A-Level results day, by boasting on Thursday (15.08.24) that he now owns his own boozer, despite only being awarded one C and two Us in his results.

He wrote on X: "Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub."

Jeremy also used the message to advertise the fact that his Cotswolds pub, The Windmill, will be open for business next week, and he encouraged people to drop in.

He wrote: "It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in."

Last year, Jeremy took to social media on A-Level results day, writing: "It's not the end of the world if your A-Level results aren't what you'd hoped for. I got a C and two Us and here I am today with my own brewery."

In 2016, his A-Level results day reassurance tweet received 111,000 likes, after he boasted about being on a superyacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

He posted: "If your A level results are disappointing, don't worry. I got a C and two Us, and I'm currently on a superyacht in the Med. (sic)"

At the time, a fan asked if it was the "same yacht as last year", and he replied: "it was a villa in St Tropez last year. Do pay attention (sic)"

Jeremy recently purchased The Windmill, which boasts five acres of land and was a picturesque wedding venue, near Burford, Oxfordshire, for "less than £1 million".

After buying the boozer, the 'Grand Tour' presenter discovered there is a former dogging site nearby.

In his column for The Sunday Times newspaper, he wrote: “So I did a deal and then discovered that there was a famous dogging site in the area.

“Photographs from inside the nearby lavatories showed holes in the cubicle walls, strong pornography on the floor and evidence of enthusiastic consumption of the drugs made at the first pub I’d considered.

“So I went to see West Oxfordshire district council, expecting no help at all, and, blow me down, it was very happy to close the dogging site. So I was in business. My dream would become a reality.”

As well as this grizzly discovery, he was less than thrilled to find his new pub was plagued with plenty of other issues, including a loft “full of dead rats”.

He penned: “The cellar is too small, the gable end is falling down, the outside decking area is dangerous, the water is unfit for human consumption, the loft is full of dead rats and the lavatories are illegal.”