'Clarkson's Farm' has been renewed for a fifth season.

Jeremy Clarkson is returning for more Clarkson's Farm

The hit Amazon Prime Video series - which focuses on Jeremy Clarkson and life on his Diddly Squat Farm - is returning in 2025 for its fourth run after the third proved popular with viewers earlier this year, and now the former 'Top Gear' host has confirmed another season is planned for the future.

In a Bonfire Night Instagram post on Tuesday (05.11.24), the 64-year-old presenter shared a video of a big number five firework in the sky.

He teased in the video: "Over the years bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements.

"The birth of baby Jesus for example, but tonight they're being used to make an announcement that's even bigger than that.

"Season five of Clarkson's Farm is coming."

He added in the caption: "It's the 5th november… this just felt right Clarkson's Farm S5 is officially in production."

His co-star Kaleb Cooper recently revealed Jeremy is feeling "really good" and is back on his farm after emergency heart surgery to clear his blocked arteries.

Appearing on ITV's 'This Morning' on October 26, Kaleb was asked how his boss is and said: "He's doing good, he's really good.

"I was with him yesterday, we were on the farm together yesterday.

"I'll go and say hello to him in a minute and we'll have a cup of tea."

Quizzed on whether Jeremy's health scare was a worrying time, he said: "Yeah, it was. I was with him when it happened and he's definitely a fighter. He's a strong man.

"He had the procedure and he's doing really good."

Jeremy recently admitted it was "fine" after undergoing heart surgery.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m very grateful to everyone who sent supportive messages but I’m fine. I just have to not do any manual labour or dishwasher emptying for the next four years.

"At least I think that’s what the doctor said."