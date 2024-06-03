Jeremy Clarkson can’t fathom why young people would want to become farmers.

The 64-year-old TV star has been documenting the struggles of looking after his land and livestock in his Amazon Prime show ‘Clarkson’s Farm’, and has now admitted he doesn’t understand why youngsters would want to put up with the “mud, pain and sadness” of farming life.

In his column for The Sunday Times, he wrote: “God knows why a young person would look at my farming show and think, ‘Mmm, that’s what I want to do for a living.’

“Sure it’s fun to whizz about at harvest time, playing with heavy machinery and drinking cider, but for the other 50 weeks of the year, it’s mostly a smorgasbord of mud, pain and sadness, and it’s all topped off with a pay packet that would disappoint a Congolese miner.”

Last month, the former ‘Top Gear’ presenter released the third series of his farming show, which garnered a lot of praise for providing viewers with an insight into the difficulties of making end's meet in the industry.

‘Countryfile’ host Matt Baker applauded Jeremy and the show, hailing it as “brilliant” for British agriculture.

He was quoted by the Daily Star saying: “For Clarkson to come into this world and question it and say, ‘What’s happened to this? Why is this like this?’ – those are brilliant questions that actually need answering. “He’s brought a whole new audience to rural TV.”

At the moment, ‘The Grand Tour’ presenter is filming for the next series of his farming programme, though admitted he and his team don’t know what will be included in the upcoming series.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: “We’re doing series four now.

“And every single day when we meet for filming, we have a vague idea about what I need to do, but I can guarantee it will change because the weather has changed, or some fence will have fallen down.

“And you never know what you’re going to end up doing. As long as you get content, it doesn’t matter what it is.”