Joel Dommett was mortified after singing a Stormzy song to Maya Jama following their split.

Joel Dommett mortified after singing Stormzy song to Maya Jama

The 37-year-old TV host was not aware that Maya, 30, and Stormzy, 31, had ended their on/off relationship for good last year and when Maya appeared on the panel of 'The Masked Singer', which Joel hosts, he sang one of the rapper's songs to her.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m really bad at all of the gossip stuff, which is why I’m so naive in some 'Masked Singer' reveals and suggestions.

"I remember, during the recording, I kept on singing a Stormzy song and then I felt really bad about it.

"I’ve got this song in my head, I can’t stop singing it, then someone sort of dragged me aside and said, ‘That’s someone that just broke up’.

"And I was like, ‘Arrgh, I’m the worst human being ever’, but Maya’s lovely and just laughed it off."

Maya and Stormzy announced their split via Instagram last year.

They wrote: "We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a break-up.

"We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart.

We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.

"We were 21 and 20 when we first met-both at the beginning of our careers-and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately.

"So this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and We still think the absolute world of each other.

"We still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together.

We are still friends and will always be friends...

"Love you guys and thank you for all the love you've showered us with, it's been beautiful! Mike M x."