Jon Voight worked on his acting technique early in his career by going on a date with a different girl every week.

The 85-year-old Hollywood veteran, who won a new generation of fans playing grizzled ex-convict Mickey Donovan in ‘Ray Donovan’, said he didn’t try to “score” with the girls, but used the encounters to sharpen his listening and talking skills for his TV and movie roles.

He told Variety: “I think they appreciated me because I wasn’t trying to score. “I’d listen and try to talk about what they wanted to talk about. I think it made me a better actor.”

Jon also said he honed his craft by reading theatre critic Kenneth Tynan’s book ‘He That Plays the King’ and making copies of all the writer’s reviews of Laurence Olivier’s performances in the hope he would once get glowing feedback for his work.

He added: “I knew it might take years or decades, or I might not even get there, but that was what I wanted to aim for.”

Jon broke into acting after telling his father he was moving to New York City after graduation to pursue a career in showbiz.

The Variety profile on Jon – who last year fronted a series for Amazon on Biblical stories – said his dad worried about how he would make a living before his breakout role opposite Dustin Hoffman in ‘Midnight Cowboy’.

Jon also used the Variety interview to say he believes his daughter Angelina Jolie, 49, has been “exposed to propaganda”.

He made the remark over the actress’ views on the Israel-Hamas war – which he said have been influenced by “anti-Semitic people”.

Jon added: “She has been exposed to propaganda. She’s been influenced by anti-Semitic people.

“Angie has a connection to the UN, and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

Jon was referring to Angelina’s former position as a special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees.

Pro-Israel Jon’s outburst comes weeks after he said he was proud of his daughter, and his granddaughter Vivienne, 16, after the musical the pair produced, ‘The Outsiders’, won four gongs at the 2024 Tony Awards – including Best Musical.

He told TMZ at the time of their victory: “I’m very proud of Vivienne. I’m really proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be.

“I’m sure Angie contributed with the actors and Angie’s a great director.”