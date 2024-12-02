Kaleb Cooper's exploits on 'Clarkson's Farm' have made him a global superstar.

Kaleb Cooper has fans from all over the world

The 26-year-old farmer has found fame through his role assisting Jeremy Clarkson on the Amazon Prime Video series and revealed that his appeal has spread far and wide as guests from around the world jetted in for his recent tour.

Kaleb is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "It was crazy that at some of the shows there were people who'd come from Australia or New Zealand."

The star revealed that he is determined to use his fame to raise awareness about matters affecting the farming profession.

He said: "Everything I've done since being involved in 'Clarkson's Farm' has been to draw attention to farming, to share what it's really like in the industry and really get agriculture talked about as much as possible.

"From writing books, my bursary, releasing a charity single, doing a theatre tour was another way of getting the word out there and having a lot of laughs along the way."

'The World According to Kaleb: On Tour' is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Kaleb is delighted that viewers around the world can watch a recording of the show.

He said: "I think with the TV show, it's amazing that anyone can watch it, including people abroad who maybe couldn't come to the UK."

Kaleb recently revealed that he lost almost a stone after cutting sugar from his diet following a dream he had.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m on a no-sugar thing, and it’s all because I had this dream.

"I did and didn’t understand the dream, but I knew I had to quit sugar.

"I went to tell Taya [his partner] and she thought I wouldn’t do it.

"I’m four weeks in now, and I’ve lost six kilos, which is pretty good.

"I do have the odd cheat day, but only sugars that naturally occur."