Katherine Ryan has never exercised due to the “threat of male violence”.

Katherine Ryan has never exercised due to the ‘threat of male violence’

The comic, 41, was on stage hosting the Glamour Women of the Year party at Raffles OWO Hotel in London when she said she hadn’t worked out in four decades – while hitting out at sexual predators and taking swipes at celebrity Ozempic users and the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault case.

She said: “I, myself, haven’t exercised once in over 40 years, due to the threat of male violence.”

The stand-up also referred to rumours Christina Aguilera, 43, is on celebrity-favourite weight loss drug Ozempic after images of the pop singer emerged looking suddenly skinny emerged.

She added about her aversion to working out: “Also, I don’t want to. Can’t I just be a feminist who steals medication from Type 2 diabetics to transform myself into Christina Aguilera?”

Referring to the jailing of Combs, 54, in New York as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges under a federal indictment, the Canadian comic went on: “In a single year in the UK, 800,000 women have been victims of sexual assault.

“Surely P Diddy doesn’t have that kind of reach on the Internet?”

Katherine, who was named a Feminist Hero at the Glamour awards, also used her stint fronting the ceremony to rip into a “dangerous male comic” she is convinced is a sexual predator.

It comes after allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, were made against Russell Brand, 49, all of which he strongly denies.

Katherine appeared with the stand-up on Comedy Central’s ‘Roast Battle’ in 2018, when she reportedly put allegations to him that did not make the final cut of the show.

While Katherine has never mentioned Russell by name, at the Glamour awards she described a comic wearing “unnecessarily tight jeans” and a beanie hat indoors – both of which were staples of Russell’s wardrobe.

She said about appearing on the Roast show: “I accepted the gig but every time I had to speak to him I would say stuff like, ‘I’m not getting paid enough to be here, especially for how many times my face will be on the news when your victims come forward’ – and fun banter like that.”