Kaz Kamwi would love to be a "therapist" on 'Love Island'.

Kaz Kamwi at the event in London

The 29-year-old reality star - who has previously appeared on 'Love Island' and 'Love Island: All Stars' - is no longer interested in being an Islander, but she would still return to the platform for one specific role.

Speaking at Captain Morgan and Pepsi MAX's immersive pop-up, The Mixer, Kaz told the Daily Star newspaper: "I don't think I would go back.

"I feel like the third time's a charm, but I don't think it would be on 'Love Island'."

Kaz was joined at the event in London by another former 'Love Island' star, Chris Taylor.

Chris, 34, also insisted that he wouldn't want to compete on a dating show ever again, observing that he's already "failed three times".

The TV star shared: "I've definitely taken a step away from dating shows – I've done enough. I've done three.

"You don't need any more than that. If you've failed three times, who carries on after that?"

Kaz then quipped: "I've failed twice ... does that mean I have to go one more time? Third time lucky? But not 'All Stars'."

Despite this, Kaz subsequently revealed that she could be tempted to return to the 'Love Island' platform if she was to be made a "therapist" on the TV show.

The reality star also joked that ITV2 would have to offer her an attractive contract.

Kaz - who was a finalist on the seventh series of 'Love Island' back in 2021 - said: "I'd go back on and be everyone's therapist - I was quite good at that. So get in touch ITV2 and run me my money!"