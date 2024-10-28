Kerry Katona "can't believe" so much time has passed since she won 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

Kerry Katona has thrown support behind Coleen Rooney amid her supposed upcoming stint in the jungle

The 43-year-old star enjoyed a huge career revival when she won the third series of the ITV1 jungle reality survival show in 2004 following her days in Atomic Kitten and is thrilled with the news that WAG Coleen Rooney is reportedly heading Down Under to take on the same challenges.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "I’ve been reading more reports that Coleen Rooney is heading into 'I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!' and I think that would be amazing.

"I love Coleen and I’d be voting for her to win – I think she’s really genuine and such a nice person.

"Coleen is more private and, while I respect that about her, it would be nice to see more sides of her in the jungle. Every time it’s back I’m reminded how long ago it was that I won, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years!"

After being crowned Queen of the Jungle, Kerry went on to become the face of supermarket chain Iceland for a number of years, and then became a reality TV favourite with appearances on 'Celebrity Big Brother', 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' and was a member of the 'Loose Women' panel for a period of time.

Coleen - who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney – is said to have inked a deal that eclipses the £1.5 million fee that Reform leader Nigel Farage pocketed to appear on show last year, and it comes amid her long-running feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “’I’m A Celeb’ bosses have pulled off a huge coup getting Coleen for the jungle this year and the team are thrilled to have her on board.”

Coleen was unsuccessfully sued by Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, 42, after she named her Instagram account as the source of leaks to the press and Rebekah was ordered to pay 90 per cent of Coleen’s legal costs - but the bill is being contested over claims it has been inflated by items including fancy dinners and stays in swanky hotels.

Rebekah was an approved follower of Coleen's private Instagram page and Mrs Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie for her social media sleuthing, a reference to the legendary mystery author Agatha Christie.

The former model's fee is said to be the highest given out to any celebrity who has appeared on the Ant and Dec-fronted series.

Rebekah took part in the show herself in 2017 and received a reported fee of £100,000 to appear.