Kerry Katona has been left "completely shocked and devastated" by the death of The Vivienne.

Kerry Katona is 'completely shocked and devastated' by the death of The Vivienne

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner passed away on January 5 at the age of 32 and now former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry, 44, has paid tribute to the TV star - whose real name was James Lee Williams - and admitted that she is in disbelief at the tragedy.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "I was completely shocked and devastated to hear the news of drag queen James Lee Williams’ death. James, also known as The Vivienne, was a really good friend of mine and I just can’t believe it. James was one of the most talented, generous, funniest and down to earth people I’ve had the pleasure of having as a friend. They were so young and had a career which was taking off, I’m in complete shock.

The former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! winner recalled that The Vivienne had stayed with her during filming of 'Celebrity Hunted' and even wondered why she hadn't had a reply on Christmas Day when she got in touch.

She added: "They stayed at our house during 'Celebrity Hunted' - I remember hiding them which was so fun, we had a lot of good times together. I actually texted them on Christmas morning and never heard back, which is so sad. Rest In Peace."

At this time, a cause of death has yet to be announced for the former 'Dancing on Ice' star - who had carved out a career in musical theatre after achieving victory on 'Drag Race UK' and had performed in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' just days before passing away.

However, Police confirmed that there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death.

Announcing the tragic death, a spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person."

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

"No further information will be given at present."

The spokesperson also asked that James' family be given "privacy" at this sad time.

They said: "We will not be releasing any further details.#

"We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."