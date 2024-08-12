Kerry Katona wants to go on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Kerry Katona wants to go on Strictly Come Dancing

The 43-year-old star featured heavily on reality TV following her rise to fame in Atomic Kitten and competed on the likes of 'Dancing On Ice' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' amongst a host of others but after seeing this year's lineup for the BBC Latin and ballroom show, has admitted that she would like to hit the dancefloor herself.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, she said: "This week the 'Strictly Come Dancing' line-up was revealed. I haven’t met too many of this year’s celebrity contestants but I do know ['TOWIE' star] Pete Wicks and I think he could do really well on the show. We did 'Celebs Go Dating' and he’s a great laugh – he’ll have to go on a pub detox though! I remember Toyah Willcox from the 80s and she’ll be good too. 'Strictly', if you’re reading this, I’m still available to take part – give me a call!"

The Saturday night favourite has come under fire in recent months amid bullying allegations from previous contestants, who have spoken out about their alleged treatment from celebrity partners and former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' winner Kerry insisted that "no one" would treat her unfairly if she were given a place on the show.

She said: "People want to do better when you're kind to them and treat them with respect.

"I had the most amazing partner in Daniel Whiston when I was on Dancing On Ice and it made me want to work harder.

"I'd love to do Strictly no one would dare shout at me, though!"

Other stars set to hit the dancefloor in September include former 'Love Island' contestant Tasha Ghouri, 'X Factor' winner Shayne Ward, JLS singer JB Gill, and singers Wynne Evans and Toyah Willcox.

'Miranda' star Sarah Hadland will also compete, alongside Olympian Tom Dean and 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick, and Montell Douglas

Comedian Chris McCausland, and Morning Live's Dr Punam Krishan will also take part in the programme this year.