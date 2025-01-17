Lacey Turner has given birth to a baby girl.

The 36-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she's welcomed her third child with her husband Matt Kay.

Alongside a snap of her two older children - Dusty, five, and Trilby, three - cradling their newborn sibling, Lacey wrote on Instagram: "[heart emoji] Our hearts are full [heart emoji] (sic)"

The actress - who is best known for playing Stacey Slater on 'EastEnders' - has also posted a shot of herself and her husband alongside their three children on Instagram.

Lacey has already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of her showbiz pals, including her 'EastEnders' co-star Lorraine Stanley.

The 48-year-old actress - who played Karen Taylor on the BBC soap - replied: "Congratulations to you all !!! what beautiful photos,big love and hugs (sic)"

Elsewhere, Jacqueline Jossa - who is best known for playing Lauren Branning on 'EastEnders' - simply replied with a heart emoji.

Lacey announced her pregnancy in September, sharing a shot of her baby scan on social media.

The actress - who has been married to Matt since 2017 - described herself as "lucky" after falling pregnant with her third child.

At the time, Lacey received lots of congratulatory messages from her current and former co-stars.

Shona McGarty commented: "NOOO WAY!!!!!!!!! Omg! [crying emoji]

"I’m not crying i swear!!

"Congratulations you beautiful soul xx happy dance

"All my love,

"Potato xxxxxxxxxx (sic)"

Patsy Palmer - who plays Bianca Jackson - also offered her congratulations to Lacey.

The actress wrote: "Congratulations beautiful girl and family. Yes you are very lucky and a wonderful mum so lucky them too

"love you and can’t wait for big hugs again soon (sic)"