'Loose Women' is having a pensioner takeover special.

The January 28 episode - titled 'This is 70+' - will feature show regulars Janet Street-Porter, 78, and Gloria Hunniford, 84, alongside 'Birds of a Feather' legend Lesley Joseph, 79, and 'The Great British Bake Off' judge Dame Prue Leith, 84, as they discuss the issues that affect the older generation.

Dame Prue quoted by the Daily Star's Hot TV column as saying: "Our 70-plus squad is here sharing some life lessons we've picked up along the way."

Lesley has revealed the foursome will be spilling the tea on their secrets to "ageing disgracefully".

The ITV1 daytime programme has made hit spin-offs in the past - most notably in 2020 with its all-black panel special, which bagged a Royal Television Society award and a BAFTA nomination - and bosses think this will go down well with viewers.

Sally Shelford, editor of 'Loose Women', added: "We're delighted to welcome Lesley and Prue to join Janet and Gloria on the panel for this very special show, shining a spotlight on important issues and celebrating what it means to be 70 and 80 today.

"With an unrivalled wealth of experience and life stories, there will be amazing anecdotes, heartfelt advice and lots of laughs."

Gloria - who fronts BBC One's 'Rip Off Britain' with Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville - told HELLO! magazine in 2021 that her energy increases when she goes into work.

She added: "It really does ... I appreciate if people are in a job they don’t particularly like and want to retire to enjoy their last years in ways they choose; playing golf or going to live in Spain.

"But if you are in a job like I am, where I learn something and meet interesting people every day, it is invigorating. I don’t want to give it up. I am challenged by what I am doing. I love it with a capital L."

Gloria also likes seeing younger talent fronting TV shows.

The star said: "I do love seeing new young talent. It has to be about reflecting your audience. On 'Loose Women', it is about sharing experiences whatever age you are, and on 'Rip Off Britain' our years bring trustability.

"It’s not a rock or pop programme."