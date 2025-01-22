Oprah Winfrey put a "nervous" Lorraine Kelly at ease during an interview.

Lorraine Kelly felt nervous interviewing Oprah Winfrey

The 65-year-old TV legend has interviewed the 70-year-old talk show host several times over the years on her eponymous ITV show but explained that it was Oprah putting her at ease instead of things being the other way around.

Lorraine told Woman's Weekly magazine: "I absolutely loved talking to Oprah Winfrey.

"I was very nervous about it because, obviously, she's the queen of everything, but she could not have been nicer.

"She put me at ease - that's supposed to be my job.

"She was fantastic and such a pro."

Meanwhile, space geek Lorraine has revealed that her 2016 chat with Buzz Aldrin - the second man to have walked on the moon - was her favourite interview during her four decades in television.

She said: "I couldn't believe I was actually in the same studio as somebody who had walked on the moon.

"I sat there as a 10-year-old watching it on a black-and-white telly with my dad.

"I get these really strange moments sometimes of thinking, 'Gosh, imagine if I told that kid, you're going to interview that man one day.'

"You just wouldn't believe it - of course you wouldn't."

Despite feeling lucky to have met "so many fabulous people", she confessed that "many of them stand out - sometimes for all the wrong reasons".

Lorraine has previously revealed that her "worst" guest was disgraced actor Kevin Spacey because he was an "a***".

Speaking to You magazine, the Scottish broadcaster said: "The worst was Kevin Spacey. This was before the scandal. The interview was about his series 'House Of Cards', which I loved.

"Isn't it disappointing when you meet somebody whose work you really admire and you think, 'He's being an a***?' ...

"He didn't want to be there. One-word answers. Snapping at people. You think, 'Och, don't do that'."