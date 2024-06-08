Louis Smith is set to become a dad for a second time.

Louis Smith and Charlie Bruce are expecting their second child

The 35-year-old former gymnast - who won 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2012 - has revealed via social media that he and his girlfriend, Charlie Bruce, are expecting their second child together.

Alongside a photo of a baby scan, Louis wrote on Instagram: "It’s so nice we had to do it twice."

Charlie also announced the news on her own social media account.

She said: "The best birthday present I could ask for. Due 5.12.24 (sic)"

The loved-up duo already have a three-year-old daughter, called Marley Valentina, together, and they've been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of their showbiz pals.

JLS singer Aston Merrygold wrote: "Unbelievable my guy! Congratulations to you all (sic)"

'Love Island' star Amber Davies has also sent her congratulations to Louis and Charlie.

Amber said: "Omg congratulations [heart emojis] (sic)"

Elsewhere, 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Ian Waite simply said: "Aahhhhhhh congratulations (sic)"

Louis announced the birth of their first child in February 2021.

The former Olympian - who starred on 'The Masked Dancer' in 2021 - said on Instagram at the time: "What a 3 days it’s been. From Thursday night to Sunday morning. You women are incredible and the mother of my child is no exception. So glad both ladies are doing well and healthy. Marley Valentina Smith welcome (sic)"

Charlie also posted about Marley's birth on her own account.

She wrote: "Welcome to the world Marley Valentina Smith. Born at 2.30am on the 14th of February and weighs a healthy 7lb 5oz.

"I could not have done it without the love of my life @louissmith1989 by my side. What a journey we went through but we did it as the wonderful team we are! (sic)"