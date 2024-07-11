Ex-Love Island star Olivia Hawkins defends Jess White as she blasts Diamante Laiva

Former 'Love Island' star Olivia Hawkins has blasted Casa Amor bombshell Diamante Laiva over some "disgusting comments".

The season nine Islander has taken issue with Diamante, who appeared in this year's 'Love Island' and shared a smooch with Sean Stone before he ditched her during the Casa Amor recoupling episode, after she accused fellow former Islander Jess White of being "a bully".

Diamante said on the Kiss Fresh podcast: "If Jess was here right now I’d just tell her, 'Listen, you're not the prize, you're a bully. You need to stop bullying people because it not a good look.'

"I don’t know if she feels like doing this is giving her props, but the girls in the villa are intimated by Jess and I don’t think that’s a good dynamic to have when you're supposed to be getting along with people."

But Olivia has shot to Jess' defence, by hitting out at Diamante.

She wrote: "So disgusted by this interview. Calling someone a bully on a big radio show can be so detrimental.

"There’s definitely better ways you can articulate yourself.

"Jess and other Islanders don’t deserve the nasty treatment they’re getting.

"Lets not add fuel to the fire, especially someone whose been on the show and knows how it can be coming out."

Jess was dumped from the villa on Wednesday night's (10.07.24) episode alongside Hugo Godfroy, Emma Milton and Blade Siddiqi.

When asked to describe her 'Love Island' experience, she said: "Unbelievable, life changing and the best experience of my life. I’d do it again ten times over."

