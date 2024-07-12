Former 'Love Island' star Jordan Mainoo-Hames is the "proudest in the damn world" of his brother Kobbie Mainoo, after he starred in England's Euro 2024 semi-final victory.

The 29-year-old reality TV star was in the stadium in Dortmund, Germany, on Wednesday night (10.07.24) to watch his 19-year-old Manchester United midfielder sibling become the youngest player to play for England in the semi-final of a major tournament.

There was further delight as England won the match 2-1 against the Netherlands, to book a place in Sunday's (14.07.24) final in Berlin.

Jordan wrote on Instagram: "proudest in the damn world, berlin next (sic)"

But the model and reality TV star's Moschino sunglasses were destroyed during the celebrations, after Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins struck a last-minute winner to send England into the final.

Jordan wrote: "Shades took a hit when we scored"

The star also shared some pictures of Three Lions hero Watkins greeting relatives in the stands after the game.

Jordan wasn't the only celebrity in attendance in Berlin, as Adele, 36, and Ed Sheeran, 33, were seen cheering England to victory from the stands in Dortmund.

King Charles was among the famous faces who took to social media to wish England well in the final.

Referring to Queen Camilla, 76, the 75-year-old monarch - who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer - said in a light-hearted statement: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s (14.07.24) match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.”