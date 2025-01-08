Maya Jama is keen to explore acting opportunities.

Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama and the initial 2025 cast

The 'Love Island: All Stars' host is gearing up to front a second series of the ITV2 show, which returns on Monday night (13.01.25), but she is also up for getting stuck into some scripts later this year.

She said: "I think I just want to enjoy the year and be open to all opportunities.

"I’d like to explore acting as well, just to put the feelers out there."

Maya is no stranger to being in front of the camera in an acting role, after she landed the part of dental nurse Sandra in comedian Katherine Ryan's 2020 Netflix comedy-drama 'The Duchess', and she also previously auditioned for teen drama series 'Skins'.

For now, the 30-year-old star will be in front of the camera hosting 'Love Island: All Stars', which has returned to South Africa for a second season, and Maya cannot wait to indulge in some of the local delicacies.

Speaking about South Africa, she said: "I love it there - the food is my favourite thing, it’s amazing

"It’s so fresh and I like that now I’m in the swing of things as it’s my third year there, I get a little bike and ride around the area.

"I get to become a bit of a local for a few weeks, that’s my favourite thing!"

Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard, Ronnie Vint, Olivia Hawkins, Scott Thomas, Catherine Agbaje, Nas Majeed, Kaz Crossley, Luca Bish, India Reynolds, Marcel Somerville and Elma Pazar are the initial 12 returning Islanders who will head into the South African villa on Monday night.

Asked what the All Stars will add to the villa this series, Maya said: "I think seasoned experience, knowing how 'Love Island' goes, knowing not to waste any time and also perhaps they’ll be a bit older and wiser this time round so hopefully making better decisions - who knows!"

'Love Island: All Stars' returns on Monday 13th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media Two.