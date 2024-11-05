Molly Smith and Tom Clare are in "no mad rush" for marriage and babies.

The 30-year-old reality star has been in a relationship with footballer Tom, 25, since they met on 'Love Island: All Stars' earlier this year and after buying their first house together, she has now admitted that they may have discussed the idea of having a family but it isn't on the cards "any time soon" for them.

She told OK! Magazine: "Yes, we definitely talk about it because we’re obviously serious.

"We know it’s going to happen one day but we’re not in a mad rush for it. We’re just loving what each day brings and taking our time with things. "

We’ve got our heads down to get renovation done and dusted and enjoying the process. So yes those are things we definitely want, but it won’t be any time soon."

Molly initially appeared on the sixth series of the ITV2 dating show, whilst Tom competed on the 2023 series but they were both brought back to compete in the spin-off version.

Despite this, the influencer admitted that she doesn't see herself as "famous" per se and it still takes her by surprise when a fan approaches her for a selfie.

She said: "When you’re in the villa you’re in a bubble, so when you come out and you don’t know what’s been going on it’s very overwhelming. But I’m so grateful for it all. I don’t see myself as someone famous. So it’s still strange when people recognise me. If someone asks for a picture I’m like, 'What?! Me?'"

The TV star also noted that it is important to her to stay in touch with those who knew her before her sudden fame.

She said: "It’s one of my best friend’s birthdays today and I can’t wait to see her. We were friends all the way through high school, then college. And I’ve got a friend who I’ve been friends with since I was six and we lived on the same street. I’m also super close to all my family, so family has always been really important to me."