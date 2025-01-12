Luca Bish has joked that he would "walk out" of 'Love Island: All Stars' if he was reunited with Gemma Owen.

The 25-year-old reality star finished as runner-up on the 2022 edition of the ITV2 reality dating show alongside then-girlfriend Gemma, 21, but now that they have split up, he has claimed he would make a quick exit if she were to make a surprise appearance on the spin-off series that he is due to appear on.

He told The Mirror: "I'd walk out. I'd probably say I'm a 'Love Islander', get me out of it after watching 'I'm A Celebrity', that's on my mind!"

But the former 'Celebrity MasterChef' contestant then admitted that he would actually support his ex-girlfriend "all the way" if she were to make a comeback to the villa, and hope that things would work out "better" for her - even though there is no hope of them reuniting as a couple.

He added: "No, I'd back her all the way and just hope she has a better experience than last time.

"You can read a book twice, but the ending never changes, that's how I look at things like that. Sorry, Gemma!"

The couple called time on their relationship after just three months together but admitted it "wasn't an easy decision" for them to go their separate ways as Gemma thanked fans for their support.

She wrote on Instagram: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the beginning, and I wanted to thank you for your continued support as we start our new chapters."