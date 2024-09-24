David Mitchell feels uncomfortable talking about his wife Victoria Coren Mitchell.

David Mitchell feels uncomfortable talking about his wife Victoria Coren Mitchell

The TV couple has been together for over a decade, but the 50-year-old comedian would rather not talk about his relationship with his spouse, 52, because he doesn’t consider the topic “to be of broader interest”.

During an interview with Radio Times Magazine he said: “The thing about it is - in an interview, people often ask about her. And when I’m asked about her, I’m going to say that I love her and she’s amazing. But I wouldn’t have brought her up.

“And I don’t mean that disrespectfully. She’s often on my mind. [But] at the same time, I think that I have a very happy marriage to a wonderful person, but I don’t consider that to be of broader interest.

“And so I always feel in this situation that I don’t want to be coy and say, ‘I refuse to discuss my wife - let’s talk about scene 15, it’s such a wonderful puzzle.’ But at the same time, by answering the implication can be that, ‘He can’t stop talking about his wife - ok. You like your wife. Get over it.’”

The ‘Would I Lie To You?’ star met Victoria in 2007 at a party following the premiere of the film ‘Stardust’, and admitted it was love at first sight.

Reflecting on his relationship with the ‘Only Connect’ host, 'Ludwig' actor David gushed about his wife - who he wed in 2012 - and said her “intellectual self-confidence” was her most attractive feature.

He explained: “She’s obviously my favourite person in the world and [is] very bright, but if I were to try to define it more, the thing I find incredibly attractive is that she has the intellectual self-confidence not to project her self-confidence all the time.

“This is sort of vital as to why we’ve got a good marriage - she thinks intelligence should primarily be used for jokes. And I completely agree with that.”