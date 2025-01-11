Macy Gray has been unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'.

Macy Gray has left the ITV show

The 57-year-old star has exited the ITV show, after she was unmasked as the Toad In The Hole.

Asked if it was tough to perform inside the Toad costume, Macy - who previously starred on the US version of the show - replied: "You know, I've been around a long time and now I'm a toad, you know..."

Comedian Mo Gilligan actually thought that Tracy Chapman was behind the mask, while Davina McCall conceded that she was "clutching at straws" with her guess of Courtney Love.

By contrast, Suranne Jones was sure that it was Macy behind the mask.

The 46-year-old actress - who previously played Karen McDonald on 'Coronation Street' - observed that Macy has a very distinct voice and Suranne thought it was easy to recognise.

The actress explained: "It's the voice! I had her album, I've seen her live on stage ... I'm guessing Macy Gray."

Meanwhile, Maya Jama was similarly certain about her answer.

The 30-year-old TV star said: "I am exactly the same [as Suranne]. You just can't disguise that voice. Macy Gray, I think it's you."

Jonathan Ross followed Suranne and Maya's example, after acknowledging that he wasn't entirely sure about his own guess.

He explained: "You know what? I have been swung by Suranne's kind of persuasiveness and Maya's guess ... I'm hoping it is the fabulous Macy Gray."

After Macy removed her mask, Maya hailed the musician as an "icon".

She said: "Honestly, I can't believe that I've just got to see you sing live.

"I used to sing your songs growing up. You are an idol and an icon."