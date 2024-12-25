Ned Porteous has returned to 'Emmerdale' as Joe Tate in a surprise Christmas comeback.

The 30-year-old actor - who initially played the character on the ITV soap from 2017 to 2018 - has been exposed as the secret villain trying to take down his step-grandmother Kim Tate (Claire King).

He appears in the Christmas Eve (24.12.24) episode and teases: "I think it’s time we paid Kim a little visit.

“No better time than Christmas for a family reunion.”

A flashforward scene for Christmas Day (25.12.24) will reveal the devastation caused at Home Farm, but Joe's motivations remain a mystery.

Ned has teased that his alter ego's comeback is "just the beginning of a much bigger story".

He said: "I’m so excited to be returning to 'Emmerdale'.

"There’s a lot of unfinished business for Joe, and it feels like the right time for him to make a comeback.

"Joe has always been a character with a dark side, but there could be something much bigger at play here.

"Joe is back for a reason, and the devastation at Home Farm is just the beginning of a much bigger story. It’s safe to say the audience can expect fireworks this holiday season!”

Meanwhile, producer Laura Shaw promised "an even darker secret" heading into the New Year.

She added: "We are thrilled to welcome Ned back to Village as the complex and captivating Joe Tate.

"From the moment Joe arrives on screen, it’s clear there’s trouble ahead but Joe’s hiding an even darker secret that could see 2025 start off with a huge bang.”

In 2018, it appeared Joe Tate had been killed off after Kim returned and regained control of Home Farm, although it was later revealed he was still alive.

Now, he's finally made a comeback in a bid for revenge.