Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins have been dumped from the 'Love Island: All Stars' villa.

Marcel Somerville has left the villa

The 39-year-old star and Olivia, 29, have become the latest contestants to leave the ITV show, after they were deemed to be the least compatible couple by the public.

Despite their early exit, Marcel told host Maya Jama: "I feel like we had a really good, compatible relationship."

Olivia also suggested that they'd grown closer than ever in recent days.

The reality TV star said: "I feel the last two days we got so close."

Marcel - who starred on the third series of 'Love Island' back in 2017 - split from his wife Rebecca Vieira in 2024, and the music star subsequently jumped at the chance to return to the 'Love Island' villa.

He previously said: "I thought that I’d completed love and found my happily ever after – but the universe had a different plan.

"Somehow every time my life's at a crossroads, I've got the opportunity to do 'Love Island'. So I thought, why not?"

Meanwhile, Olivia previously revealed what she learned from her first 'Love Island' experience.

She shared: "[I learned] not to worry too much about what people think, to be myself and not over-analyse every little detail. Just live life and have fun."

Olivia also suggested that she's been misunderstood by the public.

The TV star reflected: "People misinterpret my honesty and how real I am.

"I think I am just very honest and upfront - and people take it the wrong way. Maybe sometimes I do need to keep my opinions to myself, but I'm unapologetically myself.

"You can never please everyone and I'm OK with being a Marmite character."