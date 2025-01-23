Mark Charnock has insisted soaps can tell stories in a way "other dramas can't".

Mark Charnock is proud of how far soaps can go

The 56-year-old actor - who has played Marlon Dingle on 'Emmerdale' since 1996 - has reflected on the way the ITV show and other soaps can explore their characters with more depth.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column, he said: "I really feel this and I would even if I wasn't working on one but this is why these shows matter.

"Other drams can't do this day-to-day reality of it.

"The bits in between, those are the bits that really speak to people and might make them feel differently if they see a missing people's poster."

Marlon - who added he feels "so passionately about what soaps can serve" - is currently involved in a storyline involving the disappearance of Marlon's daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), and he admitted the plot has extra layers of emotion.

He explained: "For example, in a recent episode, they see her alive and there's this amazing piece of hope. Then they can't find her - it doesn't happen. Fireflies of hope that are quenched by reality.

"If they're lucky enough to find her in the human haystack and get her back, there's the challenge of keeping her.

"Her life has changed so much in ways that her mum Rhona and Marlon can't behind to comprehend."

Mark revealed his "main thought" was making sure his young co-star Amelia was looked after on set.

He added: "She's brilliant but you forget how young she is at 16 and that she's not had anything this extreme before.

"My initial reaction was, 'How do we get this right as actors?' I thought they'd done it properly."