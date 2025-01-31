Matt Milburn is returning to 'Coronation Street'.

The actor played former footballer Tommy Orpington in the ITV1 soap opera and his character had an affair with infamous Street villain Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) before fleeing to Spain in 2024 but he has reportedly started shooting again after starring in 'Cinderella' in Billingham over the festive period.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Matt will be back for a little stint in the Spring and then he'll go again.

"He was back filming the first week of January after his run in panto over Christmas came to an end. Everyone was delighted to see him around the set."

The former 'Emmerdale' star made his first appearance on 'Corrie' in late 2016, and appeared sporadically until becoming a more permanent fixture for his affair storyline in late 2023.

At the time, he explained that he had been running lines with his mum - who is a "big fan" of the soap - even though this meant she took on the role of his on-screen lover at home.

Speaking on 'Lorraine', he said: "[My mum] becomes Tracy - within reason!

"I'm based down south, obviously 'Corrie' is filmed up north. So when I'm filming, I stay with my mum and, yeah, she learns all the lines with me. She's been Tracy Barlow for the last four months doing an amazing job.

"She loves it, it's great for me and we spend a lot of time together. She loves the show, she's a big fan!"

Matt is the younger brother of 'Brassic' star Greg Wood and previously admitted that his big brother is the "whole reason" he is in the industry to start with and ended up getting his breakthrough role in 'Hollyoaks' after stepping in for him in a play.

He said: "My big brother is the whole reason I'm here. I used to watch him when he was in plays in his earlier years and seeing the buzz he got and the excitement, it made me think that I had to try it. I got a role that he couldn't do because he got some telly work.

"Then 'Hollyoaks' was the first audition after that. I've been lucky, very lucky. Really lucky. But I am starting to believe in myself a little bit more now."