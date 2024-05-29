Maya Jama still shops at budget store Primark for her underwear.

The 'Love Island' host - who is dating rapper Stormzy - says you should never get too big to shop anywhere, and she loves the look on people's faces when they spot her picking out some undies and socks at the store.

She told The Sun: “Do I still shop in Primark? I shop wherever I wanna shop!

“If you want pants, socks, whatever, I’ll go on the high street, definitely.

“I don’t feel like you should ever be too good to shop anywhere.

“I get away with it because most of the time people just say, ‘You look like Maya Jama’ — they don’t think it’s me.

“It’s when I open my mouth that they’re then like, ‘It is you!’.”

Maya has been letting out all of her secrets lately, including the fact she has worn a secret fake fringe for years.

She left fans stunned with her epic hair hack, using a brunette clip-in piece to avoid "many bad hair days".

She wrote on Instagram: "My hair secret has been revealed! This fringe has saved many bad hair days over the years but it’s always felt like an industry secret until now.

"It comes long so you can cut it in yourself to your preferred length or take it to the salon to get it professionally cut in."

The 29-year-old presenter revealed her tip to fans, and promoted the clip-in fringe from her own Beauty Works X Maya Jama limited edition collection.

She continued: "A God send when the greasy hair comes and you just wanna pop out, pop a fringe on, available @beauty_worksonline."