Danny Jones has won 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 38-year-old pop star had made it to the grand final of the ITV1 jungle reality show alongside WAG Coleen Rooney and on Sunday (08.12.24) it was announced that he was the new King of the Jungle after three weeks in camp.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec immediately after his victory was announced, he said: "I can't even talk, this is surreal! Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I gave my all, I gave myself and it's a lovely feeling to be liked. Thank you so much, I appreciate it so much.

"I've learned so much about myself and that's because of the campmates in there. I've had some of the hardest times I've ever had but the highs are some of the highest."

Danny is the second member of McFly to win the series following on from his bandmate Dougie Poynter in 2011 and just moments before becoming the new King of the Jungle, he admitted that it had been "way harder" than he had ever expected.

He said: "It was way harder. I hope it comes across on TV but it's real in there. You're hungry, tired, lethargic. When the calories are so low, it's doubly as low. You're kind of excited to do a trial because you're bored but then you think 'Oh why am I here?!'"

Meanwhile, Coleen - who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney - was thrilled for her co-star as she admitted she hadn't expected to get so far in the first place.

She said: "I didn't think I would get this far, so I'm really happy and Danny really deserves it."

Danny had been drafted into the show as a replacement for 'Love Island' star Tommy Fury when he dropped out before the series started filming, and featured on the programme alongside the likes of TikTok star GK Barry, 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall and N-Dubz star Tulisa.

Shortly before his win was announced, it was confirmed that Reverend Richard Coles had finished in third place.