Melanie Hill's Casualty romance wish

The 62-year-old actress would love for her character, clinical nurse manager Siobhan Mackenzie to enjoy a steamy romance with a gorgeous doctor.

She told RadioTimes.com: "Maybe a romance with an absolutely gorgeous doctor that gets up to all sorts, who knows?

"She’s not that old, she’s still got a bit of life left in her bones. Yeah, you never know, that’d be quite nice."

Melanie also admitted she sees some similarities between herself and her on-screen alter-ego.

She said: "I think I'm kind of close to her because I've got my kids [who] have grown up, her kids have grown up, moved away from home, and she's taken all help.

"She was obviously very protective over all of her staff, all the nurses. I think that's similar to me, really, in the way I've joined the cast, my kids have grown up, moved away, and I've adopted all the younger cast in 'Casualty', really."

While there is no on-screen romance on the cards for Siobhan just yet, Melanie is happy to see some happy news for Siobhan's co-workers Ian (Michael Stevenson) and Faith ( Kirsty Mitchell).

She said: "[Look at] Faith and Ian, because they're getting on really well at the minute. So watch that space, because you never know what might happen there. There might be a joyous future for them. I think it will be."