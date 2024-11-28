Melvin Odoom previously tried to win over Carol Vorderman by getting a Radio 1 producer to message her in Welsh.

The 44-year-old Radio 1 DJ revealed his obsession with the maths whizz, 63, on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' last week after opening his luxury item photo collage-printed pillow that featured three snaps of his family and one of the brunette beauty at the Pride of Britain Awards in October.

Now, it has been revealed no one at the corporation's radio station had a clue about him having a crush on the "Welsh Queen" - who took part in the ITV show in 2016 -except for a producer called Tom.

Presenter Danni Diston told The Sun: "None of us knew about Melvin's crush on Carol, but apparently producer Tom, who works at Radio 1, did.

"He helped Melvin DM Carol Vorderman in Welsh because, obviously, she's a Welsh queen.

"Whether or not she replied, I don't know.

"I would like to see them go on a date. I think they'd be a cute couple.

"I know she's done the jungle already, but do you reckon she'd go back in and surprise him? I don't think she would, but it would be great."

Last week, viewers watched Melvin - who has previously been shy to say hello to the star - act out his Thai restaurant 'date' with the ex-TV presenter, with Tulisa Contostavlos, 36, playing Vorderman.

After the hilarious moment, Carol sent a message to the ITV2 companion show 'I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked'.

She quipped: "Melvin ... or should I say jungle man, Melvin Vorderman.

"Right, question, have you been spying on me? Because I only last night had little Thai food.

"Jungle man, keep doing what you are doing, you're doing a brilliant job.

"See you on the other side."

Carol followed up by posting a message on social media, which read: "Well hello @melvinodoom, or shall I say Melvin Vorderman or Jungle Man, which sounds very much like Vorder Man?

"I'm having so much fun watching the campmates having a joke with Melvin in the @imacelebrity jungle, and @tulisacontostavlos you did a great impression."