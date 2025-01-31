Carol Vorderman has ghosted Melvin Odoom following his 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' crush confession.

Melvin Odoom has given an update on the situation with him and crush Carol Vorderman

The 44-year-old radio presenter slid into the DMs of the former 'Countdown' star, 64, three weeks ago following his "celebrity crush" admission on the hit ITV1 reality show, but he has been left disappointed by her ignore him.

Speaking on the 'Saving Grace' podcast, he told his jungle co-star GK Barry: "You lot were putting pressuring on me to call her or send a message, and so I thought 'let me wait until I come home'.

"I sent her a DM on Instagram. Bear in mind like [my family and friends] were looking after my page [while I was away].

"And they were like, 'She's lovely, she was like replying to messages.'

"I was thinking, 'Great. I'm in.'

"I sent her a message saying, 'Thanks for being a great sport but, y'know, here's my number, give me a little call.'

"She's not read it. It's been three weeks."

Melvin also confessed that he checks "once a week" to see if she has replied.

However, the BBC Radio 1 DJ did reveal that the 64-year-old did send him a video message on Instagram, which he saw shortly after he left his campmates - including 'Loose Women' panelist Jane Moore and 'Dancing on Ice' judge Oti Mabuse - but he did not share what she said.

Show bosses treated the lineup to a luxury item, and Melvin received a pillow with Carol's face on it.

This resulted in him revealing that he had fallen head over heels for the star, and the campmates encouraging him to strike up a conversation with her.

After the hilarious moment, former 'Loose Women' anchor Carol sent a voice note message to the ITV2 companion show 'I'm A Celebrity...Unpacked'.

She quipped: "Melvin ... or should I say jungle man, Melvin Vorderman.

"Right, question, have you been spying on me? Because I only last night had little Thai food.

"Jungle man, keep doing what you are doing, you're doing a brilliant job.

"See you on the other side."