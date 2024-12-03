Melvin Odoom has been eliminated from 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 44-year-old radio presenter had been taking part in the ITV1 jungle reality show but was voted off by the viewing public at the end of Tuesday (03.12.24) night's episode after 18 days in camp.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec immediately after his exit was confirmed, he said: "It's been a really wild experience. The best thing about that camp is the people, I love every single person in there. You could spend time with anyone and just chill."

During his time on the show, Melvin teamed up with McFly star Danny Jones to become camp chefs and when asked what he had learned about himself in that time, he admitted that he has realised he has a "caring nature".

He said: "I've got quite a caring nature. When we were cooking, me and Danny, we always used to serve everyone else before ourselves. I always wanted to make sure camp was okay as well."

Asked who he would like to win the whole series, Melvin couldn't choose just one King or Queen of the jungle and hailed Danny, boxer Barry McGuigan and 'Dancing on Ice' judge Oti Mabuse as potential champions.

"Can I give you a top three? Bazza, Danny, Oti. One of those to win."

Melvin is the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle and follows on from 'Loose Women' panellist Jane Moore, fellow radio host Dean McCullough, and N-Dubz singer Tulisa but it was revealed that voting will not be reopened as usual because there is a "massive surprise" in store for campmates.

At the end of the show, Dec teased: "We are not reopening the vote tonight because we've got a massive surprise in store for them!"

