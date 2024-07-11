Monty Don celebrated his 69th birthday in style as he was presented with a surprise cake on stage at the Kew The Music festival.

The beloved gardener, who is a household name thanks to his presenting stint on 'Gardeners' World, was delivering his 'In Conversation With' show at Kew Gardens in London on Monday night (08.07.24).

The event was being hosted by BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show newsreader Tina Daheley and she presented him with the celebration cake, which was provided by The Botanical Brasserie at Kew.

Tina also led the crowd of thousands in a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ which brought a huge smile to Monty's face.

It comes after the BBC personality shared a behind-the-scenes snap of his dressing room as he prepared for the annual event.

Taking to Instagram, he told his 1.3 million fans: "The latest in my series of glamorous dressing rooms - getting set for tonight's show at Kew the Music (bring wellies, waterproofs and umbrellas)."

Monty's followers flooded his comment section with happy birthday messages and well wishes after noticing that his room had no cake or flowers for his special day.

The ‘An Evening in Conversation with Monty Don’ kicks off the annual week-long festival of picnic concerts at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

'Kew The Music' continues on Tuesday evening (09.07.24) with a concert from MIKA and runs until Sunday (14.07.24) with shows from Ronan Keating, Passenger, JLS, Beverley Knight and Richard Ashcroft.

Go to Kewthemusic.org for more information and tickets.