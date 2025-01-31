Natalie Cassidy is leaving 'EastEnders', almost 32 years after making her debut.

The 41-year-old actress, who plays Sonia Fowler, will leave Walford next month amid the soap's 40th anniversary celebrations, but show bosses are staying tight-lipped on how she will exit the show, though it is known a huge explosion is set to rock the Queen Vic during the special milestone week.

Natalie, who was just 10 years old when she made her first appearance in December 1993, said: "I feel extremely sad to be writing this, but also very excited.

"After another 11 solid years back on The Square, I have decided it’s time to move on to pastures new. 'EastEnders' is in my bones so I will never forget where I started my career and I will continue to love the show.

"Thank you to Chris Clenshaw for the opportunity to be such a big part of the 40th anniversary – it’s an honour. See ya, Sonia, going but never forgotten.”

And Soap boss Chris Clenshaw teased the actress will have a "central role" during anniversary week, which stars on 17 February.

He said: "Over the last 31 years in EastEnders, Natalie has been involved in some of the show’s most iconic and explosive storylines.

"Her portrayal of Sonia has made her a firm fan favourite amongst the viewers.

"I won’t be revealing the finite details relating to her exit, but I can say that she will take a central role in the 40th anniversary storylines in a week of truly unmissable drama that will change the lives of those in Walford forever.

"I’d like to thank Natalie for her time at 'EastEnders', and I wish her all the best for the future."

Natalie's alter ego is currently pregnant with Reiss Colwell's (Johnny Freeman) baby and unaware he killed his ex-wife Debbie, a murder she was later charged with.

But she was found not guilty when Reiss produced a video of Sonia's character Bianca Butcher (Patsy Palmer) confessed to the killing - but she had been forced to make the recording, having been kidnapped and held captive by the dodgy accountant.

A source told the Sun newspaper: "There are so many twists and turns in the lead up to the 40th anniversary week. Sonia has no idea that Bianca is locked-up, and that Reiss is behind it all. But as she prepares to give birth in the coming weeks things will start to unravel.

"Bosses have pulled out all the stops to make the soap's big 40th the most dramatic and unforgettable week in the history of EastEnders.

"And although it will be the last time we see the character of Sonia Fowler in Albert Square following Natalie's decision to leave, everyone will have to wait and see if she makes it out alive."

Natalie joined the soap in 1993 but left in 2007, before returning briefly in 2010 and 2011, and making a permanent move back to Albert Square in January 2014.