Netflix commissions a documentary on the Grenfell Tower fire

A blaze engulfed the 24-storey North Kensington tower block and claimed 72 lives in June 2017 - which is now going to be retold in 'Grenfell', made by Rogan Productions, who created 'The Search for Nicola Bulley' BBC TV special last year

Olaide Sadiq, director at Rogan Productions said: “It’s vital to convey the significance of the investigative findings, but we are equally committed to highlighting that Grenfell was a home - a place of comfort and safety for the residents – that was sadly compromised to the extent where people’s right to safety was stripped away.

"This film has been shaped by the voices of Grenfell’s bereaved and survivors, and those who fought for change long before the tragedy as well as after."

Its creators have promised it will give a voice to survivors, bereaved families and firefighters as it unravels and points out the warning signs, such as with the cladding.

It also highlights each failure revealing it to be the inevitable result of Government neglect and cynical industry practices.

Soleta Rogan, managing director of Rogan Productions said: “We are immensely proud of the production team that has worked tirelessly to bring as many elements of the systemic failures to light as possible, and we are incredibly grateful to those affected by the tragedy in their various ways for sharing their stories and experiences with us.”

The event that rocked the nation has also been at the forefront of BBC and National Theatre bosses' minds with plans for a drama to be produced.

However, survivors hit back at the idea and pleaded for the proposed projects to be shelved in 2023.

Nabil Choucair, who lost his mum, sister, brother-in-law and three nieces in the fire, is quoted by The Guardian newspaper as saying at the time: “Our identity is being stolen.

"They don’t listen to us – and now they want to do a play? A series? Who asked for this?”