Nick Grimshaw reveals 'traumatic' Christmas gift from mum Eileen

Nick Grimshaw's mum framed his work experience rejection letter from BBC Radio 1 and gave it to him as a Christmas present.

The 'Celebrity Gogglebox' star joined the corporation in 2007 when he landed the role of a DJ on the famous station, before working his way up to eventually securing the prestigious job of hosting 'The Breakfast Show' from 2012 until 2018.

He left Radio 1 in 2021 after 14 years, but he has now revealed bosses previously rejected his request to do work experience at the station, and his mother Eileen framed the letter for a "funny" Christmas gift - which he found "traumatic".

When asked what the worst present Nick has ever received is, the star told Heat magazine: "My mom once got me a framed picture of my rejection letter for work experience from Radio 1, which she thought was funny.

"It was quite traumatic to receive that."

The 40 year old does not buy his pals any presents, and only focuses on giving to his family and his friends' kids.

Nick added: "I don't buy presents for my friends."

His niece Liv, 34, who appears with him on the hit Channel 4 reality show to review TV shows, chimed in: "Where do you draw the line?"

Nick replied: "You can't, so I stick to family and my friends' kids.

"But now everyone's having kids, so it's a full-time job, getting everyone a Christmas present."

The Grimshaws will be spending the festive period in Manchester, where Eileen will cook up a "Super Bowl of Sunday roasts".

Taking about what he loves most about Christmas, Nick said: "I love the whole thing!

"We always have a good family Christmas in Manchester. I love the idea of everyone getting together.

"I also love the shopping. When I was little, I used to mark what I'd get everyone in a catalogue.

"My mom excels at a Sunday roast, so I feel like Christmas Day is her Super Bowl of Sunday roasts. Like, she goes for it!

"I can't wait. I love it. I'm going to do Christmas Eve dinner this year."