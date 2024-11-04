Olivia Attwood wants to host 'Love Island'.

The 33-year-old TV star shot to fame when she appeared on the third series of the ITV2 dating show in 2017 and while she thinks current host Maya Jama is "crushing it" in the presenting role, she would never turn down the chance to take the reins herself.

When asked by The Sun's TV Mag if she would ever take on the job, Olivia said: "People do always ask me this, so let’s say this before this gets twisted – Maya Jama is crushing it.

"She’s the right host, 100 percent. If she ever didn’t want to do it and asked me, of course I’d do it.

"That show changed my life, how could I say no?

"I have such an emotional connection to that show and the people that make it.

"Even if I had some reason, I couldn’t turn it down because my heart would feel like: ‘I’m going home! Back to the mother ship!’

"So if that day ever comes, consider me available."

Since finding fame on television, Olivia has fronted a string of documentaries for ITV2 and recently joined 'Loose Women' as a panellist and admitted that she had "nothing to lose" in doing so because she doesn't normally have a daytime audience but was "surprised" how quickly she fitted in to the lunchtime chat show.

Speaking on the 'Glad We Had This Chat' podcast, she said: "I actually really was like, I’ve got nothing to lose here because if the daytime viewers don’t warm to me or isn’t a fit or the women don’t like me, it’s all good training, it’s all good experience. So I was up for it.

"They said they weren’t surprised at all. And I guess that’s why they’re the bosses and they know what they’re looking for. But I guess I was surprised how quickly it just felt like I’d been there forever."