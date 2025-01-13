Olivia Hawkins will take an authentic approach to 'Love Island: All Stars'.

Olivia Hawkins doesn't want to be the villain on Love Island: All Stars

The 29-year-old star was branded as the "villain" when she originally appeared on the ITV dating series in 2023 but won't be entering the villa with a "game plan" this time.

Olivia told The Sun: "I'm just going in as me, I'm going to be confident and bubbly as I always am.

"Hopefully I'll make new friends, make some more memories, I'm not going in with any preconceived ideas, just like I did last time.

"I have no regrets from the last time, I don't live with regrets.

"Everything I want to do is in the moment, it's how I feel and that's just how everything he went.

"I met amazing people and amazing friends and I just can't believe I get to do it all over again.

"I'm not going in with a game plan, I'm going in as myself, anyone who would go in with a game plan – I don't know how they would because it would collapse in two seconds, you can't force anything in time.

"Everything just happens organically, so I'm just going to be me."

Olivia was a fiery presence during her first appearance on 'Love Island' and has promised to bring more drama in the new series that begins on Monday (13.01.25).

The actress said: "I am a confident girl, I don't go into things thinking I want to cause drama or be this controversial person, I just am a confident girl.

"If a situation arises in there, I'll just face them with how I face them.

"It's tiring that label of (being the villain), I'm just me.

"Some people will like me and some people won't and that's the same with everyone.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, especially with reality television – no one really gets to know you as a person, because there's only so much they can see."