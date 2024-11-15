Oti Mabuse signed up for a stint on 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' to inspire her baby daughter.

Oti Mabuse is going to be away from her baby daughter while she's filming I'm A Celebrity in Australia

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star is among the famous faces who will be competing in the new series of the ITV reality series and Oti has revealed she wanted to prove herself to her little girl Madison, who turned one last month.

According to The Sun newspaper, she said: "She’s got so much family. She’s got so much love around her. I’ll be back, and I’ll be with her all day long, every day.

"But I think it’s nice for her to see that Mum is fully committed and loves her so much. But also, Mum wants to do what she wants to do. You know, Mum has goals as well.

"I think it’s something, as mums, we can all kind of be proud of - that we can be these incredible human beings as well as accomplish things that we want, or reach our goals, or do things that are fun for us.

"And when she grows up, she’ll Google me, and she’ll probably see it and be like, ‘Yeah, my mum did that. My mum did that’."

Oti's husband Marius Iepure will be taking care of Madison while she's away in Australia and the dancer is confident he will be fine during her time away.

She added: "He’s a hands-on, full-on dad. He’s brilliant at being a father. I think my whole family will be amazing. They have each other, and she’s not alone."

This year's line-up for the jungle series also includes WAG Coleen Rooney, former pop star Tulisa, 'Coronation Street' star Alan Halsall, McFly's Danny Jones, and 'Love Island' star Maura Higgins.

Alan has since admitted he would have given up his place on the show if his 11-year-old daughter Sienna had asked him to stay at home.

According to The Sun, he said: "If Sienna had said, ‘Dad, don’t go’, I don’t think I would do it if I’m brutally honest.

"It was much, much harder than I thought and I fully appreciate that it’s a couple of weeks away but to Sienna, at her age, I’m on the other side of the world - she doesn’t get to see me and speak to me on the phone and stuff.

"I’m a single parent as well, so when I’m with Sienna it is me and her. I think once I get on screen, hopefully she can watch it with a smile on her face and have a good laugh at Dad, and hopefully Dad doesn’t embarrass her too much."