Oti Mabuse has been eliminated from 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

The 34-year-old dancer - who is known as a judge on 'Dancing on Ice' - just missed out on a place in the grand final of this year's edition of the ITV1 jungle reality show after the viewing public voted to save WAG Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones and Rev Richard Coles.

Speaking to Ant and Dec immediately after her exit on Saturday (07.12.24) night, she said: "I am happy, yes, really good!"

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star noted that when she first ventured into the Australian outback, she expected to be "nervous" but then just became intent on keeping the camp going.

She said: "I expected to just be nervous the whole time but I think when you're in there, my goal then became just to become focused and get the job done. Calm down, it's not about you, feed the children!"

Asked what she enjoyed most about the experience and simply said "everything" as she reflected on getting to know her co-stars.

"Everything. The conversations, getting to know knew people. Opening up. And all of that. You just come out as a stronger, different person. There was quite a lot of [crying]. I didn't know I was a crier, well know I know!

"I will never get to do this experience again, it's so unique and beautiful."

Earlier in the semi-final, Oti had taken part in the infamous Celebrity Cyclone with her co-stars and the quartet managed to score all available stars so that they could enjoy a last meal together.

Just before leaving the jungle for the final time, Oti was asked who she would like to reign supreme as King or Queen of the Jungle.

She admitted: "I love them all so much. Coleen is so strong and powerful in her silence and she just gets on with it. The Reverend is hilarious and sensitive to everyone else.

"Danny is just...I'm gonna put Danny!"

'I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!' continues nightly at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play