Paapa Essiedu is set to star in Babies

The 'Gangs of London' actor will be joined in the six-part series by Siobhan Cullen, Jack Bannon and Charlotte Riley.

The show will air on BBC One and explores the delicate tightrope of love and loss in a young couple's desire to become parents. It is currently being filmed in and around London.

It tells the story of how Lisa (Cullen) and Stephen (Essiedu) are dealing with the painful struggle of pregnancy loss while life goes on around them.

Despite facing a dark period of loneliness and grief, the couple find their way through it with hope, humour and love that brings them closer than ever.

Writer and director Stefan Golaszewksi said: "Paapa, Siobhan, Jack and Charlotte are all incredible actors. Their warmth, detail and deep humanity are essential to telling this crucial story that's never told."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: "'Babies' has everything we love about Stefan Golaszweski's work – a tender, authentic, emotional, and human look at couples navigating a time in their lives that is rarely covered on television.

"It's no surprise that this very special series has attracted such an outstanding cast, and it's been an honour to see them bring Stefan's scripts to life."

Ruth Kenley-Letts, an executive producer on the series for Snowed-In Productions, said: "The emotional truth of Stefan's writing is exceptional. I am so excited to be playing a small part in bringing Stefan's compelling story of love and hope to the screen."