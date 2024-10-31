Paloma Faith has reportedly signed up for 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The 43-year-old pop star is said to be gearing up to take part in the upcoming celebrity edition of Claudia Winkleman's hit BBC game show, which sees contestants known as the Faithfuls try to eliminate the titular Traitors in a bid to win a cash prize.

A source told The Sun: "Paloma is a fascinating character with plenty of stories to tell of life in the public eye, and great fun to be around.

“She’ll be an incredible player and will bring some glam to the castle - Claudia will have competition ."

The 'New York' singer enjoyed massive success in the late 2000s as she launched a music career after making her screen debut in the 2007 comedy 'St. Trinian's' and in the years leading up to her recent comeback, she has been no stranger to television.

In 2020, she appeared as a mentor on 'The Voice Kids UK' for ITV1, and in March 2024, she appeared as a contestant on Channel5's 'Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C' around the same time she released her album 'The Glorification of Sadness'.

The news comes just days after it was claimed that 'This Country' stars Daisy May and Charlie Cooper are also set for 'The Traitors', with insiders claiming that the brother-and-sister will be "great players" on the programme.

The pair were said to have acted as replacements for tennis player Andy Murray and his mother Judy, who reportedly turned down the chance to participate.

The comics are expected to join TV presenter Clare Balding, 53, Olympic diving sensation Tom Daley, 30, actor Stephen Fry, 67, and ITV News’ political editor Robert Peston, 64.

No release date has been confirmed by the BBC, but filming is set to get underway next year.