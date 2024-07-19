Paul Chuckle was left stunned when he met his “doppelganger”.

The 76-year-old former children’s TV entertainer, 76, lost his lookalike ‘ChuckleVision’ co-star brother Barry in 2018 aged 73 after he was diagnosed with bone cancer, and was overjoyed to meet a fan who is his spitting image.

The Sun reported bus driver John Simpson shares the same spiky hair and bushy moustache as the comic, and said Paul has dubbed him ‘Chuckles’.

For years the driver has been stopped by fans of the Chuckle brothers’ hit ‘ChuckleVision’ show to ask for selfies and passengers constantly joke about his likeness to Paul.

The pair have now finally met after he and Paul – who now works as a DJ – met at the Fishburn Live music festival in June.

John, 58, was standing in the crowd when fans asked him when he would take to the stage, and he told The Sun: “It was brilliant. Security spotted me and pulled me backstage.

“I’d even bought the psychedelic shirts to play the part.”

Paul joked when they met: “This is how I am supposed to look. Oh my, maybe you are my doppelganger.”

He added he knew about John after posts went viral thanks to the pair’s likeness.

John, from County Durham, added comic Bernie Clifton, 88, was left so convinced he was Paul he invited him backstage after mistaking him for his old friend.

He added: “I like that (the likeness) puts a smile on my passengers’ faces.

“I thought it would die out but it hasn’t. Since the festival I get stopped more and more often. I can’t go anywhere any more.”