Paul Chuckle is in talks to appear in 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

The 76-year-old comedian - whose real name is Paul Elliott - was expected to star in this year's 'CBB' series, but it is thought he was "dropped" from the line-up.

However, he could now appear in ITV's second-ever 'Celebrity Big Brother' series next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "After Louis and Kate Middleton’s ‘Uncle Gary’ Goldsmith were booked, the cast was skewed a little in terms of age. So Paul was dropped.

"It’s early days as the 'Big Brother' team is still busy with October’s ‘civilian series’ but Paul’s name is in the mix for the celeb version in March."

Paul is best known for being one half of the Chuckle Brothers alongside late brother Barry Elliott, who passed away in 2018 aged 73.

The pair starred in children's TV show 'ChuckleVision', which aired from 1987 to 2019.

Paul previously dropped a huge hint that he had been in talks for this year's 'Celebrity Big Brother' series, which was won by 'Ibiza Weekender' star David Potts.

He said: "They decided against it for some reason, but I’m still hoping for next year.

"You know, I do like these types of shows.

"Barry and I won the first 'Celebrity Coach Trip'. We were on that, I think, 2012, something like that, we did it. And we won that.

"That was real good fun. Really enjoyed that. So any of these kinds of shows, yeah, I love them."