Paul Hollywood is one of Britain’s best paid TV stars after last year banking more than £14 million.

The 58-year-old ‘Great British Bake Off’ judge – already said to have a net worth of nearly £12 million thanks to his bakery empire and television work – paid himself a massive £14,146,703 in 2023 according to his latest accounts.

Documents seen by the Daily Mirror also showed his company HJP Media LLP made a profit of £9,873,200 last year – while having additional assets worth more than £4 million.

His pay is the equivalent of over £270,000 a week – rivalling the wages of the world’s top footballers.

The Mirror reported Paul paid himself the staggering £14 million-plus sum in dividends from his private firm.

Paul’s new account filing states: “Profit for the financial year available for discretionary division among members was £9,873,200.

“Members’ interest after profit for the year was £14,146,703. Repayment of capital was £14,146,703.”

Twice married father-of-one Paul’s wealth comes not only from his role on ‘Bake Off’, on which he has been a judge since the show kicked off in 2010 and became a ratings hit.

Paul also has a money-spinning deal with cookery products bearing his name that are stocked in supermarkets including Waitrose and Sainsbury’s.

And he has reportedly agreed a six-figure deal to star in a Go Compare ad with the brand’s Meerkats mascots.

It is understood he has got a £100,000 pay rise from ‘Bake Off’ bosses, taking his pay from the show to £600,000 a year.

Paul has also made millions from hosting other TV shows including ‘Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico’, ‘Paul Hollywood Eats Japan’ and ‘Big Continental Road Trip’.

He’s also made more millions from his 11 books that have sold more than 700,000 copies.

Paul was made an MBE at Windsor Castle in April, and marked the announcement he was getting the royal honour by saying on his Instagram: “I’m over the moon to be mentioned in the King’s New Year Honours list and awarded an MBE! I’m thrilled... wow Paul Hollywood MBE!”