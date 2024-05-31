Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are reuniting for a marathon charity screening of ‘Normal People’.

The actor, 28, and actress, 26, saw their careers take off after playing tortured lovers Connell and Marianne in the 2020 BBC show and sparked rumours on Tuesday (28.05.24) they were reuniting for a second series of the hit when they posted a selfie online with the caption: “We’ve got some news to share!! Watch this space.”

Element Pictures, which produced ‘Normal People’ added to the rumours by reposting the picture.

But it’s now been revealed the pair will attend a showing of the series on 16 June at an as yet unnamed central London cinema, along with its director Lenny Abrahamson, 57, producer Ed Guiney, 58, and other “friends from the show”.

Proceeds will benefit Pieta, a suicide and self-harm prevention charity based in Ireland, as well as UNICEF.

The raffle has so fair raised more than £22,000.

Paul and Daisy said in a joint statement on the site hosting the draw for tickets: “Hello everyone, Paul and Daisy here! We can’t believe it’s been over four years since ‘Normal People’ came out and how much it continues to move and impact people.

“We along with our director Lenny Abrahamson and Element Pictures are hosting a marathon screening of all 12 episodes at a Central London cinema on Sunday 16th June, to raise money for the wonderful Pieta and UNICEF.

“We will also be in attendance with Lenny and producer Ed Guiney, as we’ve never seen it on a big screen together and we would love to see as many of you there as possible!”

The prize draw opened on Thursday (30.05.24) at 6pm and will close at 11.59am on Monday 10 June – the same day winners will be chosen at random.

A total of 140 people will each receive two cinema tickets to the screening on Sunday 16 June and will be told by email on 11 June if they have been selected.