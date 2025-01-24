Mike Read has thanked the "lovely" Pauline Quirke for giving him his TV break.

The 77-year-old DJ, who presents the 'Heritage Chart Show' on Heritage Chart Radio, was saddened to hear on Tuesday (21.01.25) that the 'Birds of a Feather' legend has been dealing with dementia since 2021, and he will always be grateful for appearing on her Thames Television chat show 'Pauline's People' with the late BBC Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright in 1976.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the unveiling of Stock Aitken Waterman's Blue Plaque at Vine Yard Studios, in Borough, London, on Wednesday (22.01.25) - where he introduced the trio to the attendees - Mike, who hosted the likes of 'Top of the Pops' and 'Saturday Superstore' for the BBC, said: "She was great - that was our first TV [appearance], we didn’t know what we were doing, didn’t have a clue!

It was great for her to give us our first TV [appearance], and Roger Price produced it.

"He got Steve and myself to write some of the script for that show as well, which was quite fun."

Reacting to the announcement made by her husband Steve Sheen, the Bury-born legend continued: "It’s terrible. It can happen to anybody, and we’ve yet to find out, really, why ...

"We’ve got top medics now and top people, they must come up with something, I think, somewhere along the way.

"Hopefully, [something] will emerge soon."

Steve revealed the 65-year-old actress is now planning to "step away from all commercial and professional duties" after being diagnosed with the degenerative condition - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills.

The couple have pledged their support to Alzheimer’s Research UK and going forward, plan to work with the charity to drive funds for research and awareness of dementia.

He appealed for "privacy and understanding" for their family and said Pauline - who has daughter Emily, 40, from a previous relationship and Charlie, 30, with her spouse - is keen to just spend time with her loved ones.

Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman received a Blue Plaque in Borough, London, at Vine Yard Studios by the Southwark Heritage Association, celebrating their immense contribution to UK music.