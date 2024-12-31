Peter Andre does not want any more children.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker is a dad to five children – Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he had with ex-wife Katie Price, and Millie, 10, Theo, eight, and Belle, eight months, whom he has with his wife Emily MacDonagh – but after turning 51, he thinks the time has come to stop adding to his brood.

He told Heat magazine: "I had my first child at 31, and I've had my last child at 51. And that is my last child.

"Twenty years of having kids!

"It's been an amazing experience, but I think what happened this time is that I realised this was our last one.

"I never had a limit before – it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I know now this is it.

"At 51, the lack of sleep feels a little different than it did at 31."

Peter admitted he was "a bit arrogant" in his 20s, but since having children, it started the journey of him "getting better".

When asked what he has learnt about himself since entering his 50s, he added: "I'm definitely a lot more patient.

"I actually think I've become a much better person."

The Harrow-born star has done loads of projects over the years, including appearing on the hit ITV1 reality show 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!', as well as recently performing as Frankie Valli on stage in the theatre show 'The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons'.

When asked if his children see him as a cool dad, Peter confessed: "I'm a cringe dad, but I'm also a cool dad.

"I get dad points when I'm doing stuff like introducing them to the 'Teletubbies' or doing something on 'Britain's Got Talent', and they get to meet Amanda Holden.

"I'm cringe in some ways with my jokes and stuff, but then I'm cool in other ways because of all the stuff they get to do, thanks to my work."